Family mourns Milwaukee mother of 5 killed in crash near 93rd and Wilbur

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother of five died Tuesday evening when the car she was riding in lost control and crashed into a tree at the intersection of 93rd and Wilbur.

Elaine Corbitt, 41, was killed when the 60-year-old driver crashed into a tree after speeding and losing control of the car, according to Milwaukee police. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

"Elaine was a good, passionate person, who loved her kids and loved her family, and we all loved her," Michael Corbitt Jr. said.

Michael, Elaine's older brother, gathered with family members Wednesday night at the intersection where his sister died. Marks on a tree and damaged car parts scattered on the road were all that remained from the fatal crash.

"I'm trying to be strong for my family because a lot of my family, this is our first time having to deal with a sibling's death," Michael said.

Milwaukee police say charges against the driver are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Michael said his family is waiting for the judicial process to provide answers about what caused the crash.

"We don't know if it's medical, we don't know if he was under some sort of controlled substance or alcohol. We don't know, so we're not going to speculate. What we're going to do is address that it did happen, and we're going to let it play out in the courts," Michael said.

As his family becomes the latest to be impacted by reckless driving in Milwaukee, Michael has a message for the city.

"A car is a weapon, and it needs to be taught that, and people need to slow down, and this city, because it's bad. We sadly lost my baby sister, and I have to bury her, but maybe her tragic death can be a lesson to the city," Michael said.

