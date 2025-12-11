Greendale High School's championship marching band returns to Rose Parade

GREENDALE, Wis. — The 20-time consecutive state champion Greendale High School marching band is headed back to the Rose Parade for another prestigious performance.

The band gave a preview performance ahead of their big send-off concert scheduled for Saturday in the school gym. The 200-member band will then travel to Pasadena, California to perform in the parade on New Year's Day.

Greendale's marching band is one of just about 20 bands selected to march in the nationally televised parade.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip