GREENDALE, WI — The Greendale High School marching band claimed this year's Wisconsin State Championship, continuing a dynasty that now stretches twenty years.

"It's crazy before I was even born, like I'm 17, like three years before I was even here, we were winning," Block said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The success stems from each member mastering their individual role to create something larger than themselves.

"Everyone has their own thing that they do, and you get really good at that one thing, and it makes the overall picture amazing," Block said.

Tom Reifenberg has directed the band for the past 25 years, overseeing the entire championship streak. He's now teaching children of former band students, creating a multi-generational musical family.

"We've got kids of former band students that are involved in this, and it's pretty fun," Reifenberg said, joking that it made him feel old.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The community support fuels the program's continued success. Senior Liliana Ramos, who watched the band perform during her middle school years, now experiences the full circle of the tradition.

Watch: Band Members reflect on legacy as Greendale High School's marching band wins 20 straight state championships

Band Members reflect on legacy as Greendale High School's marching band wins 20 straight state championships

"I look out into the audience sometimes and I see myself there when I was younger, so it's kind of just like a moment of reflection for me," Ramos said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

This winter, the band will perform on one of the nation's biggest stages – the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. It won't be their first major parade appearance. They performed in the Rose Parade in 2020 and have participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade twice since 2016.

According to Reifenberg, only one other high school band has managed to perform in both parades twice within a single decade.

Band Director Liz Parsons says the approach remains the same regardless of the venue size.

"We're there to put on a show and entertain just like we are when we do anything else, except now it'll be millions of people watching them on TV, which is really cool," Parsons said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Reifenberg's message to his students emphasizes the importance of appreciating the present moment.

"You're never guaranteed to have this next year, the year after, so make sure you really enjoy it in the time that you have," Reifenberg said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip