MILWAUKEE — On Milwaukee’s North Side, the Beckum-Stapleton Little League has been a home for generations of kids for more than 60 years.

Now, after the loss of founder James Beckum, his granddaughter Asia Beckum is stepping up as executive director to continue and rebuild the family legacy for generations to come.

Yvonne Kemp James Beckum

"The community should know that we are still here. We’ve never stopped, we are functioning well, and we are growing," Asia Beckum said.

James Beckum was more than a coach—he was a pillar of the Milwaukee community who dedicated his life to creating opportunities for young people through baseball. As the founder of Beckum-Stapleton Little League, he spent decades building a program rooted in discipline, mentorship, and access, ensuring kids had not just a place to play, but a place to grow.

TMJ4 Asia Beckum takes over the Beckum-Stapleton Little League in Milwaukee, continuing her grandfather's 60-year legacy of helping local youth.

Known for his commitment to providing quality equipment, strong coaching, and a supportive environment, Beckum helped shape the lives of thousands of children—many of whom went on to become leaders in their own communities. Today, his legacy lives on through the league that bears his name, continuing to impact a new generation.

BECKUM-STAPLETON James Beckum

Asia Beckum is focused on honoring tradition while pushing the league forward as the new season starts.

"We’re trying to honor traditional ways while also adding new ones to grow the league," Asia Beckum said.

TMJ4 Asia Beckum

"My grandfather’s shoes are extremely big to fill, but if we come together as a community, we can get close," Asia Beckum said.

James Beckum's son, Frenchy Beckum, reflected on his father's dedication and the decades of impact the league has had on the community.

WATCH: Granddaughter takes over Milwaukee's Beckum-Stapleton Little League to rebuild youth baseball legacy

Granddaughter takes over Milwaukee's Beckum-Stapleton Little League to rebuild youth baseball legacy

"He cared so much about Milwaukee, and everything he did was to make sure kids had the best," Frenchy Beckum said.

TMJ4 Frenchy Beckum

Frenchy Beckum noted that an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 kids have come through the league over the years. Having a place to go makes a difference as communities look for positive outlets for young people.

"You’ve got children all over the city who are literally begging for something to do," Frenchy Beckum said.

For the players, the league provides lessons that go far beyond baseball, offering confidence, community, and a place to belong.

Bekum & Stapelton

James Beckum

"I’ve made a lot of friends and built stronger connections through playing here," 17-year-old player Leo Duncan said.

"You may have bad moments, but you have to move past them and start over," Leo Duncan said.

TMJ4 17-year-old player Leo Duncan

"Playing baseball has helped keep me out of trouble and taught me discipline," 15-year-old player Matthew Duncan said.

TMJ4 15-year-old player Matthew Duncan

"I’ve gained leadership skills, teamwork, and learned how to accept and apply feedback," player Laila Duncan said.

TMJ4 17 year-old player Laila Duncan

League President Tawyana Duncan grew up on these fields and was once a scorekeeper.

"It made me feel important and like I was part of something, instead of just being a kid with nothing to do," Tawyana Duncan said.

TMJ4 League President Tawyana Duncan

The legacy built on opportunity is now in the hands of a new generation.

"What I look forward to the most is just changing lives," Asia Beckum said.

With the season underway, the league is calling on the community to get involved and help give kids a positive path forward.

Learn more, volunteer, and donate here.

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