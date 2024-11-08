Friday is Symone Woolridge's last day with TMJ4.

We wanted to tell her thank you for spending time with us, and wish her well in whatever the future holds! Symone has always put her heart into her storytelling, whether it's riding the Ferris wheel at the State Fair, or talking to moms dealing with tragedy. We're so grateful that she has shared her talents with us over the years.

Check out Tom's full farewell below — and witness the surprise visit from Symone's family! — below:

Goodbye, Symone! Wishing our friend and colleague good luck on her next steps

