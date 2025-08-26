Golfers happy to be back on Milwaukee County course after historic flooding

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County is grappling with more than $34 million in county owned infrastructure damage following the historic floods.

At Currie Park Golf Course in Wauwatosa, golfers are returning to play despite visible storm damage throughout the course. Some holes remain closed due to extensive flooding damage that washed away portions of greens, leaving behind mud and debris.

"It's terrible, it's a disaster," frequent golfer, Michael Reilly said.

The storm forced the golf course to close for two weeks, disrupting regular play and league activities.

"We did, two weeks. It was awful," Reilly said when asked about the closure period.

Despite the damage, Reilly expressed relief that most of the course has reopened.

"Obviously there's some damage but looks like they've open up and it's playing good so we're happy to be here," Reilly said.

The damage extends beyond the golf course. Piles of fallen trees remain scattered across the grounds, and a section of the Oak Leaf Trail in Wauwatosa remain closed to the public.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley surveyed additional damage at various county parks and emphasized the need for federal assistance to fund recovery efforts.

"As you can see this is going to be costly damage for us moving forward," Crowley said.

The county executive stressed that federal funding will be crucial for a complete recovery.

"It's going to take federal assistance to really recover to the time frame or the place we deserve to be at," Crowley said.

Two weeks after the storm, county officials continue assessing damage across the park system as they work to restore full access to recreational facilities.

