Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street to stay closed until next month after October fire

Glorioso's Italian Market on Brady Street will remain closed until next month, the owners announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

The popular market temporarily closed in October after a fire started on the second floor of the building. Most of the damage occurred in a laundry room and a room that contained a server — the hub of the store's technology, according to one of the owners.

In their post, the owners cited delays as the reason for the extended closure but promised they had "big plans for the new year."

The update comes around three weeks after their last update on Nov. 21, where they shared that repairs to the first floor had been completed and that they would be focusing on the second floor next.

