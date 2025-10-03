Milwaukee firefighters extinguish fire above Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after the Milwaukee Fire Department extinguished a fire in the building above Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was found on the second floor of the building, according to the fire department.

Milwaukee firefighters extinguish fire above popular Brady Street Italian market

The health department has been notified to inspect the structure following the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

