'Give us some answers': D'Vontaye Mitchell's family continues to call for charges and transparency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's been three weeks since D'Vontaye Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Cell phone video shows two security guards, a bellman, and a front desk clerk on top of Mitchell, pinning him to the ground. Moments after that, he was dead.

Police said the incident started because Mitchell caused a "disturbance" inside the hotel. However, Hyatt has not released video footage showing that.

No one has been arrested or charged for Mitchell's death.

Monday afternoon, family, friends and supporters called on the district attorney to file charges against the four hotel employees.

TMJ4 News sat down with the family one-on-one before the protest to see what they had to say.

"For me, it's just making me more angry. Just having to sit here and wait to find out the story, we should've been known something by now," Nayisha Mitchell, D'Vontaye Mitchell's sister, said.

Since Mitchell's death, the family hired nationally recognized attorney Ben Crump.

They've also been protesting and calling for the four men, seen on top of Mitchell before his death, to be criminally charged with murder.

"Come on now, like, give us some answers. What's the hold up here? Like we said, we're getting impatient," Nayisha Mitchell added.

For weeks now, the DA's office has said it is waiting on an autopsy report from the medical examiner's office. That's despite the M.E.'s preliminary report stating Mitchell's preliminary cause of death was homicide.

"Why do we need to wait on an autopsy? We clearly saw what happened, you know, it almost makes me feel like they're trying to find a different reason for his death," Nayisha Mitchell asked.

Family laid Mitchell to rest on July 11th without those answers.

"Last week was really hard, however, we did make some strides," cousin Latrisa Giles said.

Giles said those strides have been seen community-wide, as several people have come out to support the family in protests. Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson also came to Mitchell's family to share his condolences.

On July 18th, hundreds gathered in Red Arrow Park to continue the call for justice and charges.

Those protesters marched through the Republican National Security soft security perimeter. Their goal was to get in front of the Hyatt Regency, which is blocks from where the RNC was being hosted.

That turnout, family told us, was crucial.

Monday, the family continued their pleas for justice and transparency.

"The family hasn't really had a chance to grieve D'Vontaye's death because we're out here fighting for his voice to be heard," Giles explained.

A spokesperson with the DA's office didn't answer any of our questions Monday. They said that the case is still under review and that there is no update.

We also reached out to the M.E.'s office to see why the autopsy results are taking so long and when they expect to have them back. We never heard back.

TMJ4 will continue pushing for answers.

