GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Warhawks are ready to turn the page after dropping their season opener to Homestead, setting their sights on a home matchup against Harford this week.

For a team that prides itself on resilience, the loss provided valuable lessons rather than just disappointment.

"We got to see some things that we needed to improve upon and learn about," Germantown Head Coach Jake Davis said. "There was some good out there, too, that we talked about in our meetings today. There are actually some things that we can build upon. We just need to use that and do those things."

The Warhawks, known as "Team 68" — representing the 68th team in program history — are led by dual-threat senior quarterback Vinny Inga, who understands the weight of his leadership role.

Watch: Germantown Warhawks look to bounce back after season-opening loss

"Really, what it comes down to is being the quarterback, you have to be the leader of the offense and just leading the guys and making sure everyone knows what they're doing," Inga said. "If they have any questions, they can come to me."

The team's aspirations extend far beyond just bouncing back from one loss. Senior middle linebacker Jon Murkowski believes this group has championship potential.

"I think our ceiling is winning out the regular season and making a run at the state title," Murkowski said. "We've got the players and we've got the talent. I think it's about it, whether we execute or not."

The Warhawks are embracing a philosophy that keeps them focused on the present rather than dwelling on past mistakes. Senior Alex Reinke referenced Coach Davis' "10-80-10 rule" — spending 10% of mental energy on the past, 80% on the present, and 10% on the future.

"Just talking about the week one loss, as bad it sounds and as bad as it is we can really make a positive out of this," Reinke said. "So, we really have to live in the moment with the strong relationships we have."

As Germantown prepares for their home opener against Harford, they're looking to establish their own chapter in the program's storied history while proving that early setbacks can fuel championship runs.

