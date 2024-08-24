Gear up for the return of the Cream City Convergence Esports Tournament

MILWAUKEE — Gamers from across the country will soon show off their skills in the Cream City Convergence Esports Tournament.

The tournament is back with five main game brackets: Tekken 8, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Smash Bros Melee, Street Fighter 6, and Guilty Gear: Strive.

Bucks Gaming, Milwaukee Esports Alliance, Magik4 FGC, and Wisconsin Smash are co-hosting the event in the Baird Center on Saturday, August 24. The tournament is expected to have a huge turnout.

“We’ve got attendees from 32 states and 5 countries registered this year, with total attendance nearing 1,000 overall," said Brandon Tschacher, Milwaukee Esports Alliance founder.

The Cream City Convergence is one of three US locations and eight worldwide to host a Capcom Cup Qualifier. Participants can qualify to win $1 million.

The tournament launched last year, drawing more than five hundred attendees from a dozen different states. It was the first large-scale regional esports tournament collaborating with an NBA franchise.

Spectator passes are available online through the evening of Thursday, August 23, and on-site on tournament day.

Spectators can enjoy more than just the gameplay. Activities, vendors, and side events are set up for the tournament.

