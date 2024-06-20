Funeral services Thursday: Students remember late Marquette president Michael Lovell

The Marquette community will say farewell to the late leader of the university.

Friends and family will gather at the Church of Gesu for the funeral of Mike Lovell.

The university president passed away less than two weeks ago after a three year battle with sarcoma. He was just 57-years-old.

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke to students on campus to hear their thoughs on President Lovell.

"He was in great spirits just a great guy so it was obviously hard news for me and the rest of the campus I am sure so pretty sad," said Lanny Klamecki, a junior at Marquette.

"I've had the pleasure of caddying for him in the past and also going to a drop in at the law school with him. He was a great guy really involved with students, really cared about the Marquette community," added Caitlin Schoewe, a communications student at Marquette. "He always talked about he wanted to make sure that he could be the best he could be for the students and that the students can get the best experience."

Visitation services will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning at Mass will start at 1:00 p.m. Archbishop Jerome Listecki will conduct the service. Overflow seating will be available in the Al McGuire center.

