Funeral to be held next week for late Marquette University President Michael Lovell

Funeral services will be held next week for late Marquette University President Michael Lovell who died while on a trip to Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Church of the Gesu, with eulogies beginning at 1 p.m., located at 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Mass will be celebrated by Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee, with Father Bryan F. Summers serving as homilist.

A public visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Gesu.

All are welcome to pay their respects.

Due to the limited capacity at the Church of the Gesu, the funeral Mass will also be simulcast at the Al McGuire Center, located at 770 N. 12th St. The Eucharist will be made available to those in attendance at the Al McGuire Center.

The funeral Mass will also be live-streamed here.

