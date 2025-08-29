FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Franklin Sabers are making their mark early in the season as one of Wisconsin's top Division I football teams, riding high after a decisive victory over Catholic Memorial and looking to build on their championship aspirations.

Leading the charge is All-State senior safety Dominick Walters, who credits the team's defensive success to experience and smart coaching.

"I think we've got a lot of returning starters this year. Last year, we were a little young. This year coming back, we're a smart group, give props to all of these coaches out here putting us in the right position and keeping the game plan pretty simple this year," Walters said.

The Sabers' success extends beyond the football field under head coach Louis Brown, who has led the program for 33 years. Brown emphasizes the character of his players as much as their athletic ability.

"They're just not tremendous football players, they're tremendously kids. I might want to say we have seven kids with a grade point average of 4.4 or above. Just tremendous in the classroom, the teachers rave about them," Brown said.

Senior running back Robbie Beglinger reflects on how the team's journey through adversity has strengthened their bond.

"Growing up in this program, we've learned a lot. A lot of ups and downs and a lot of losses in middle school. And I think that just brought everybody together and made us stronger here in high school," Beglinger said.

Watch: Franklin Sabers' defense leads championship hopes in week two

The defensive unit is anchored by senior middle linebacker Gabe Martens, who describes the team's aggressive style and unity.

"Our defense is great because we fly around. I mean, we all care for each other, and we all want to get to the ball. We want to make plays. We trust each other and the guys up front and the guys behind us, and we trust the guys in the middle," Martens said.

With a combination of veteran leadership, academic excellence, and defensive prowess, the Franklin Sabers are positioning themselves as serious contenders in Division I football this season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

