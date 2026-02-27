Four new community-powered fridges launch on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Community Powered Fridge Network is expanding its reach across majority-Black neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s North and Northwest Side with the launch of four new community refrigerators.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place Friday at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, marking the grand opening of all four fridges and celebrating a growing, community-led network providing free, accessible fresh food in and around the 15th Aldermanic District.

The new refrigerators will be located at:

● Rooted & Rising | 3940 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

● Sherman Park Community Center | 3526 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216

● The Dominican Center | 2470 W Locust St, Milwaukee, WI 53206

● Metcalfe Park Community Bridges | 3624 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

The original fridge opened in September 2025 at TrickleBee Cafe in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Neighborhood in response to the closing of a Pick N Save in the community.

The Community Powered Fridge Network operates on a simple but powerful model: take what you need, leave what you can.

The fridges are stocked by neighbors with fresh produce and healthy food options, made freely available to neighbors during each fridge’s open hours, helping address food insecurity through collective action and shared responsibility.

Sponsored by Russell Stamper II and FEED MKE through the Environmental Collaboration Office, with support from One MKE, this expansion comes at a critical time as several more grocery stores have recently closed across Milwaukee’s North and Northwest Side, increasing barriers to fresh and affordable food.

“Everybody deserves to eat,” said Stamper. “I am proud and deeply grateful to stand with the families of the 15th District and alongside the many partners who believe in investing in real, community-led solutions. Expanding the Community Powered Fridge Network was an easy decision because our residents deserve access to fresh, healthy food — not someday, but right now."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. The public is invited to attend.

