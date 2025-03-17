Women Uplifting Women: Tricklebee Café nourishes a community

MILWAUKEE — March is Women's History Month, a time to honor the trailblazers who shape our world. On Milwaukee’s North Side, a group of extraordinary women is making history in their own way—one meal at a time.

TMJ4 Zakia Courtney Owner of Vegan Soul, T’yannah EL, Owner of Solful Kitchen, Buddah Fly - Owner of Buddah Luv & Christie Melbey-Gibbons - Owner Tricklebee Cafe



At Tricklebee Café, located on the corner of 45th and North Avenue, four female chefs aren’t just running a business—they’re building a movement. Their all-women-led, pay-what-you-can vegan café is more than a place to eat—it’s a place where community, compassion, and collaboration are on the menu.

TMJ4 Tricklebee Cafe 4424 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208



"You have a few quarters in your pocket, you can get a meal. You wanna pay 50 bucks and pay it forward? You can do that. If you have nothing at all, you can give your time," said Christie Melby-Gibbons, owner of the cafe.

TMJ4 Christie Melby-Gibbons, Owner



Inside the kitchen, teamwork is key. The chefs move in harmony, each playing a vital role in creating nourishing meals.

"When we're all in the kitchen, it's true harmony. Everyone gets each other," said Buddah Fly of Buddah Luv.

TMJ4 Buddah Fly Owner of Buddah Luv



But this café offers more than just food—it’s a space where women uplift one another, forming a true sisterhood.

"We have a real village here," said T’Yannah El of Solful Kitchen.

TMJ4 T’Yannah El Owner of Solful Kitchen



And in a neighborhood where fresh, healthy food is hard to find, that support is critical.

"It's so important to have healthy food options because we're in the midst of a food desert," said Zakia Courtney of Vegan Soul.

TMJ4 Zakia Courtney Owner of Vegan Soul



Each chef brings her own unique touch to the table, crafting meals filled with both flavor and nourishment. But what makes Tricklebee Café truly special is the collaboration behind the scenes.

"We are constantly adjusting each other's crowns. There are no heads down around here," said Buddah.

Together, they prove that when women support each other, they can feed not just a neighborhood—but a movement.

"We all don't do the same thing, but when we put it all together, it becomes fabulous," said Zakia.

"The common unity of it all—to show the people around us, in this neighborhood in particular, that this is able to happen. This is possible," Buddah added.

Over time, their shared passion for food and service has transformed them into more than business partners.

"I really feel like we've become a sisterhood," said Christie.

"This is a great place for growth, and I've grown a lot here being around these women," T’Yannah shared.

A small café with a big vision, Tricklebee Café is feeding more than just stomachs—it’s nourishing souls, strengthening bonds, and showing what’s possible when women come together to serve their community.

"Tricklebee Café is a reflection of what the world should look like," Zakia said.

Tricklebee is open. Wednesdays thru Saturday 11am-2pm

To learn more about Tricklebee here: www.tricklebeecafe.org

To learn more about Buddah Love here: www.instagram.com/_buddahluv

To learn more about Solful Kitchen: www.instagram.com/solful_kitchen

To learn more about Vegan Soul: www.instagram.com/chefmamazakiya

