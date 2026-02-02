Former TMJ4 news director inducted into NATAS Silver Circle

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Silver Circle recognized eight broadcast professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to the industry during an induction ceremony Sunday afternoon.
The awards are given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Jeff Kiernan, Scripps' vice president of local news and former TMJ4 news director, was among this year's honorees. Kiernan has demonstrated his commitment to local news throughout his career, leading newsrooms from Detroit to Las Vegas.
The Silver Circle award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to broadcast journalism over their extensive careers in the field.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.