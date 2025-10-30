Former Packers star Donald Driver helps raise funds for Sharp Literacy and its STEAM education in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver brought his inspirational message to "A Novel Event" fundraiser, once again, as this year's keynote speaker.

Driver was also the keynote speaker in 2013, helping Sharp Literacy raise money to bring STEAM-based education to 9,000 students across dozens of elementary schools in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

More than a decade after retiring as the Packers' all-time leader in receptions, Driver's million-dollar smile and motivational presence continue to captivate audiences of all ages. Even 6-year-old Holden was thrilled to meet the football legend.

"I saw you got to meet Donald Driver. Yes, it was very fun. He signed my jersey too. It felt really good," Holden said. "He was a very famous football player who was on the Packers."

Driver's journey from humble beginnings to Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars winner, children's book author and motivational speaker has made him a natural fit for Sharp Literacy's mission. His message to children emphasizes the importance of reading and education.

"I think the most important thing is to get our kids off their cell phones and just learn how to pick up a book again," Driver said. "We want our kids to be successful in life. We can teach them just the basics of what literacy is all about and they're going to be successful."

Lynda Kohler Welsh, President and CEO of Sharp Literacy, first connected with Driver in 2013 after his retirement from the Packers, praised his commitment to education.

"He's all about helping the underserved kids. Education is so important to him. That connection was made and continues to this day," Welsh said.

Driver's ongoing support for Sharp Literacy and their programs integrating science, technology, engineering, art and math has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

"We want to level the playing field. We want to give our Sharp students who come from underserved neighborhoods the same opportunity that other students have in different neighborhoods," Welsh said.

Driver further shows his commitment to the organization. He stayed long after the event was over to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

TMJ4's Susan Kim has emceed 'A Novel Event' several times over the years and was honored to emcee it again this year.

