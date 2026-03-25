Former Milwaukee police officer sentenced to five years in federal prison

A former Milwaukee police officer has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the release, court documents show that while serving as a Milwaukee Police Officer, 30-year-old Juwon Madlock provided ammunition to a felon, possessed an automatic weapon, helped a street gang hide its stolen vehicles and lied to the FBI.

The release states Madlock pleaded guilty to offenses related to that misconduct in December 2025.

You can find TMJ4's past reporting on Madlock here.

Officials with the Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Attorney's Office say, beyond the offenses Madlock was convicted of, he also sent pictures of his fellow officers to a gang member and offered to sell rifles to that same gang member. They say Madlock counseled wanted criminals on how to flee from law enforcement. Officials say Madlock also told a violent gang where to find its rivals, knowing those gang members would use his information to shoot and kill those rivals.

While imposing the sentence, United States District Judge Brett H. Ludwig explained that Madlock was lucky the men whose information he shared were not hurt, because if they had been, Madlock could have been party to a murder.

“The defendant used his position as a police officer to provide information to gang members to assist them in perpetrating crimes against the very community he swore to protect and serve,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Schimel. “For a sworn officer to traffic in law enforcement sensitive information, weapons and drugs while on duty is simply unconscionable, and he belongs in prison.”

"Juwon Madlock's betrayal of the trust he held as a police officer was reprehensible. The FBI will continue to work tirelessly to hold accountable those who deceive the public’s trust and assist criminal organizations,” said FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr. “The FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate those who violate the public trust and their duty to serve.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the work of our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this case," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “As a department, we firmly believe that it is our duty to enforce laws when individuals decide to cause harm to others, and that includes enforcing those laws even when it is our members causing that harm. No one is above the law.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip