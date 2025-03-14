Milwaukee police officer arrested, charged with federal crimes

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was arrested and charged with several federal crimes this week, including giving ammunition and offering to sell guns to a known felon.

Juwon Madlock has been charged in federal court with misprision; transferring ammunition to a felon; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a machinegun; lying to federal agents; obstruction; and sale or receipt of stolen goods

A federal criminal complaint alleges that Madlock maintainted a relationship with a known gang member, and provided him the locations of his rivals. Madlock "utilized open-source databases and law enforcement databases to find addresses for these individuals," according to investigators.

Madlock admitted to giving the gang member ammunition and offering to sell him guns, the complaint says.

Agents also found a gun at Madlock's home equipped with a conversion device, which "rendered the weapon a machinegun under federal law," the complaint says.

Madlock was arrested on March 12, and subsequently resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department. He had nearly 10 years of service with the department.

"Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expects all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties and was extremely disappointed to learn about the misconduct in this case," a news release from MPD says.

MPD is fully cooperating with the FBI as it continues the investigation, the release says.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip