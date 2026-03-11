Former Milwaukee County administrator accused of secretly recording sexual partner

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County administrator pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three misdemeanor charges, including invasion of privacy, after prosecutors say he secretly recorded a sexual partner multiple times without her consent.

Artis Landon resigned as Milwaukee County's Child Support Services Administrator on Wednesday, two days before he was criminally charged, according to the Milwaukee County Executive’s office.

Prosecutors say he used a cell phone and Meta smart glasses to record his ex-partner without her consent.

Court records show Landon was in a relationship with a woman during the first half of 2025. Court records show the victim contacted police after learning about more videos last month.

Prosecutors say the victim told police Landon sent her a video last April of the two of them in an intimate moment, along with a text message that read: "You can be mad but I needed to continue hearing us.... No faces or anything to give anyone away!"

Nearly 8 months after the two stopped seeing each other, court records show the victim was informed there were more videos, including one taken from Landon's smart glasses. He told investigators it was an accident because he did not know how to work his Meta glasses.

Prosecutors say Landon admitted to recording the victim on his cell phone. According to court documents, "Both videos involved sexual intercourse."

Prosecutor Erin Karshen addressed the court regarding the conditions of release.

"I'm asking that the no contact order be with the adult victim 1 named in the criminal complaint and that the defendant not possess any devices capable of recording other people," Karshen said.

After court, TMJ4 asked Landon for an interview.

"Do you have any comment on the charges?" reporter Ben Jordan asked. "No,” Landon replied.

"Do you think it's appropriate for a Milwaukee County administrator to be accused of secretly recording their dating partner?" Jordan asked. "No,” Landon said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released a statement on the allegations.

"The allegations against Artis Landon are extremely troubling, and as a result, his resignation has been accepted. While Mr. Landon is entitled to his day in court, we cannot have this situation distract from the important work that Milwaukee County Child Support Services carries out on behalf of families and children in our community. I've directed DHHS to take steps that ensure operations and services remain uninterrupted during this time," Crowley said.

Landon is due back in court next month. Milwaukee County's website shows that his position as Child Support Services Administrator has already been filled on an interim basis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

