Former George Webb location in Shorewood upholds beloved free burger promotion for Brewers fans

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The current tenants of a former George Webb Restaurant say "a strange sense of civic responsibility" has compelled them to honor the long-standing free burger promotion promised by George Webb himself.

Cloud Red in Shorewood will offer free burgers in honor of the Brewers winning streak from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday or until they run out.

"Not everyone knows this, but our building used to be a George Webb’s," Cloud Red wrote in a social media post.

Cloud Red noted that Mr. Webb made a promise to Milwaukee: Twelve Brewers wins equals free burgers for all. The Brewers managed to surpass the 12 for a franchise-record 14 wins in a row.

"We’re not George. And our burgers aren’t George Webb’s," the social media post continued. "But we’ve got a grill — and a strange sense of civic responsibility…"

George Webb Restaurants will offer their burger giveaway from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20. During the giveaway hours, the restaurant will also offer a limited menu featuring deals on extra burgers, fries, and drinks.

