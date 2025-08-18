George Webb Restaurants says it has run out of vouchers for its burger giveaway

George Webb Restaurants has officially run out of vouchers for its burger giveaway after distributing more than 100,000 following the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-game winning streak.

The restaurant chain announced on X on Monday that it had depleted its supply of vouchers for the promotion, which began Friday, Aug. 15.

You knocked it out of the park! After giving out 100,000 vouchers for free hamburgers, we’re officially OUT! If you didn't get a voucher, you can still grab your free burger on August 20, between 2-6 p.m. at any George Webb location. Visit https://t.co/hYcsXvuEBr to get ready! pic.twitter.com/faTeucQ7vr — George Webb (@George_Webb) August 18, 2025

However, burger fans who missed out on securing a voucher can still participate in the giveaway by visiting any George Webb location on Wednesday, Aug. 20, between 2 and 6 p.m.

During the giveaway hours, the restaurant will also offer a limited menu featuring deals on extra burgers, fries, and drinks.

This isn’t the first time George Webb has honored this longtime promotion. During its last giveaway in 2018, the restaurant chain served 90,000 burgers and distributed 100,000 free burger vouchers.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error