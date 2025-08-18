Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
George Webb Restaurants says it has run out of vouchers for its burger giveaway

George Webb Restaurants announces date for burger giveaway
George Webb Restaurants has officially run out of vouchers for its burger giveaway after distributing more than 100,000 following the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-game winning streak.

The restaurant chain announced on X on Monday that it had depleted its supply of vouchers for the promotion, which began Friday, Aug. 15.

However, burger fans who missed out on securing a voucher can still participate in the giveaway by visiting any George Webb location on Wednesday, Aug. 20, between 2 and 6 p.m.

During the giveaway hours, the restaurant will also offer a limited menu featuring deals on extra burgers, fries, and drinks.

This isn’t the first time George Webb has honored this longtime promotion. During its last giveaway in 2018, the restaurant chain served 90,000 burgers and distributed 100,000 free burger vouchers.

