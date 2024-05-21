Fire in Milwaukee spreads to second home, owners says it's the second time

The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a fire near 1st and Concordia that neighbors say spread from one house to another.

TMJ4 House fire in Milwaukee spreads to second home

The family who owns the second house says this is the second time this has happened. They told TMJ4's Sydni Eure the house where the fire started is vacant, and that they're concerned with the lack of action from the city since the first fire.

“It’s ridiculous. The city should have just torn down the house in the first place," says Natali Gutierrez. "This wouldn’t have happened if the city just tore it down.”

Gutierrez told Sydni the family noticed the fire around 3:00 Tuesday morning and called for help. They were able to get out of their home safely.

