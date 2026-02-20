Final week of Black History Month offers diverse celebrations across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents have multiple opportunities to celebrate Black History Month during its final week, with events ranging from educational lectures to dance sessions and business expos across the city.

At Birdsong on Milwaukee's north side, located at 4th and North Avenue, the final days of February mean continued celebration and cultural pride. The store has become a destination for African garments, headwraps, jewelry, and Black History Month merchandise.

"I just like to be the person and business that helps everyone get their selections, for all their BHM programs, church programs, and children's programs. I like to be the hub for that," Edgar Birdsong said.

Birdsong described his shop as a comprehensive resource for cultural celebration.

"Birdsong is your one stop shop for African attire, we have jewelry, clothing, pictures, men's and women's clothing as well.. an extensive selection," Birdsong said.

Several events are scheduled throughout the week to close out Black History Month celebrations:

On Tuesday in Germantown, Judge Derek Mosley will present "Things Your History Teacher Didn't Teach You," an educational lecture highlighting overlooked contributions of African Americans in U.S. history. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Friday evening features two distinct celebrations. Wax & Tracks offers a sneaker-inspired candle painting experience paired with music and community vibes at 401 North 35th Street.

The same day marks the 40th Annual Black Excellence: Legacy of Excellence Scholarships and Awards, honoring more than four decades of leaders while raising funds for Milwaukee students pursuing college and trade school.

Saturday offers multiple options for community engagement. A guided walking tour will explore Milwaukee's Black heritage, highlighting abolitionists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who helped shape the city. The outdoor tour covers about 1.5 miles.

The 3rd Annual Milwaukee Black Business Expo takes over the Zoofari Conference Center on Saturday, featuring vendors, business panels, and a Youthpreneur Zone supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs.

King Hall on MLK Drive will host free Black History Month Hip Hop Dance Sessions on Saturday, including an all-ages class and an adult session followed by a freestyle party.

