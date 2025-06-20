Festivalgoers take first few bites on day 1 of Summerfest: '10 out of 10'

MILWAUKEE — The first day of Summerfest was filled with amazing performances, a lot of smiles, and good food.

"It's as good as it gets," festivalgoer, Marie Bose said about the famous Saz's sampler platter at Summerfest.

The Milwaukee festival staple is filled with fried favorites including Wisconsin cheese curds, sour cream and chive fries, and Bose's personal favorite.

"The wonton mozzarella sticks with the ranch," Bose said.

Opening day of Summerfest is a tradition for Bose, who makes the most of the experience.

"Opening Day always. Come in at noon and stay for the rest of the night," Bose said. When asked if she needs to fuel up for such a long day, she responded, "Yes, and the best way to do that is with a Saz's platter."

Sharing the platter with her boyfriend makes the experience extra special.

"Great...chive fries...10 out of 10," she said.

While Summerfest is primarily known for its musical performances, the food options are equally enticing for many attendees.

"I'm gonna have some ribs, I'm gonna have some chicken," Terri Leflore said.

She is visiting from Phoenix, Arizona. Leflore and her husband are experiencing the lakefront festival for the first time.

"He's excited, I'm excited," she said.

The first-time visitors are enjoying the festive atmosphere.

"I think it's a great time. I think it's a great time for everybody to get together. Everybody's out having a great time and I'm loving it," Leflore said.

With music, food, and entertainment, Summerfest offers something for everyone in the weekends ahead.

