Milwaukee's Summerfest and Juneteenth celebrations unite for historic day

Milwaukee's largest music festival kicked off on Juneteenth, creating a double celebration of music and cultural heritage.

Thousands of people have already arrived at Henry Maier Festival Park since they opened at noon Thursday, eager to take part in what might be Milwaukee's biggest day of the year.

"I love Summerfest," Thomas Munoz said. "I used to work for Summerfest back in the 70s and I'm still here."

For some attendees like Munoz, Summerfest is a long-standing tradition, while for others, it's a new experience they don't want to miss.

"It's one of the most fun festivals in the entire country it's something you don't want to miss," Nick Frank said.

With over 600 artists performing across three weekends, Summerfest offers something for everyone.

"Here for the headliners," Tony Wrencher said.

"Just to check out the scenery, what's going on, the different bands," Munoz said.

"I love Natasha Bedingfield so hoping to stick around for her," Frank said.

The festival's opening coincides with one of the country's longest-running Juneteenth celebrations, creating a unique cultural moment for the city.

"Two in one traditions in one day, celebrate music, celebrate Black Americans, the family, the traditions, the history, and all of that. Food, can't forget the food," Jalesa Young said.

For the first time, Northcott Neighborhood House is hosting its Juneteenth celebration inside the Summerfest grounds.

"It's a good impact for the community to have somewhere to go to after the parade. Somewhere safe somewhere positive, something you can just go to and have fun," Young said.

