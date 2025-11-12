FEMA flood aid deadline approaches as Wisconsin residents rebuild from August disaster

GREENFIELD, WI — Wednesday marks the final day for Wisconsin residents to apply for FEMA assistance following the devastating August floods that caused millions in damage across Southeast Wisconsin.

Terry Crawford of Greenfield has spent the last three months making repairs to his flood-damaged home. The August floods destroyed his basement wall and ruined appliances and furniture, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

"I was so depressed," Crawford said.

TMJ4 spoke to Crawford in September and returned to check on his progress; the difference was striking. Where once there was a gaping hole exposing the outdoors, a new wall now stands.

"I see a wall now, when we were standing right here, I was seeing the sky and the grass and the mud, this is the first time I've seen it in a long time, so I'm pretty happy," Crawford said.

As of Tuesday, FEMA has distributed over $171 million to nearly 34,000 Wisconsin residents affected by the August flooding. But time is running out for those who haven't yet applied.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 12. Residents can apply online, over the phone, or in person at a disaster relief center in Milwaukee.

Alan Davis, another FEMA recipient, said the application process was straightforward.

"It was simple," Davis said. "If you really do need help, come to FEMA and get it cause they're open and they're helping people."

To apply, residents need their Social Security number, their address at the time of the flood, a general list of damage and losses, their insurance policy number if insured, and banking information if they choose direct deposit.

Crawford remains optimistic about returning to his rebuilt home in the coming months, though final repairs are still underway.

"Absolutely, we want to get our life back together the way it was," Crawford said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

