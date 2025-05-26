Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

New documents reveal investigation of Milwaukee businesses after federal agent raid

According to the documents, filed on May 16, 2025, the investigation is centered on four locations in the Milwaukee area, including two residences
Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were spotted outside Dutti Fashion, a local business on Milwaukee’s south side, on Monday.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — New federal court documents are revealing new information about the federal criminal search warrant investigation on Milwaukee’s south side last week.

On Monday, May 19, federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were spotted outside Dutti Fashion.

READ ALSO: Federal agents execute ‘several federal criminal search warrants’ at business on Milwaukee's south side

Newly obtained federal court documents detail the investigation which unfolded that afternoon, an investigation we now know was into alleged counterfeit merchandise trafficking.

Untitled design - 2025-05-26T103101.873.png

The search warrant is part of an investigation that has been conducted by multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, a private investigation firm licensed in Illinois, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to the documents, filed on May 16, 2025, the investigation is centered on four locations in the Milwaukee area, including two residences:

  • Dutti Fashion LLC
  • Jordan River Fashion LLC
  • A residence near 39th and Heatheridge Drive
  • A residence near 27th and Grange Avenue

Prosecutors say the owner of Dutti Fashion LLC, Jordan River Fashion LLC, and several others worked together to import counterfeit merchandise to multiple locations, including residences, and then sell them to customers.

Untitled design - 2025-05-26T103033.158.png

The investigation, which spanned several years, began in 2019 when CBP seized shipments containing counterfeit Louis Vuitton and Gucci items, estimated to be worth almost $35,000 and almost $32,000, respectively.

Watch our previous coverage: Federal agents execute ‘several federal criminal search warrants’ at business on Milwaukee's south side

Federal agents execute ‘several federal criminal search warrants’ at business on Milwaukee's south side

It also included overt operations, where undercover agents from the private investigation firm and HSI Milwaukee special agents seized counterfeit products.

Throughout the investigation, investigators allegedly documented thousands of counterfeit luxury items, including brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Christian Dior, Versace, Burberry and Chanel.

Untitled design - 2025-05-26T103048.896.png

Investigators also allegedly documented finding other luxury counterfeit items from Rolex, Celine, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, with the documents detailing CBP seizing a shipment from Hong Kong in 2020 that contained dozens of counterfeit Rolex watches, with an estimated MSRP value of almost $1 million.

As part of the investigation, the warrant authorized the seizure of numerous items, including:

  • Financial records related to Dutti Fashion and Jordan River Fashion
  • Evidence linking the two businesses
  • Customer and vendor information
  • Counterfeit luxury clothing, handbags and accessories
  • Electronic devices and their contents
  • Cash proceeds from counterfeit merchandise sales

As of Monday, none of the people investigators are focusing on have been charged with a crime, according to federal court records.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones