Federal agents execute ‘several federal criminal search warrants’ at business on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were spotted outside Dutti Fashion, a local business on Milwaukee’s south side, on Monday.

HSI officers were executing several federal criminal search warrants, according to Milwaukee police, who said they provided “scene security” for the federal agents.

That process was captured on video sent to TMJ4 on Monday morning, May 19, showing officers attempting to enter the building.

Watch: Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations spotted outside Milwaukee business

Large law enforcement presence near 7th and Mitchell in Milwaukee

According to HSI’s website,the agency conducts federal criminal investigations into the illegal movement of people, goods, money, contraband, weapons and sensitive technology into, out of and through the United States.

Voces de la Frontera, a local organization that serves the Hispanic community, told TMJ4 they’ve experienced an increase in calls for help and resources in response to the HSI presence.

TMJ4 has reached out to federal agencies for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

