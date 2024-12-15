Fatal car crash on I-94; full freeway closure, according to MCSO

MILWAUKEE — A fatal crash on I-94 caused a full freeway closure in the southbound lanes Saturday evening.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. and will affect everything south of the Mitchell Interchange, including I-894 East to I-41/94 South and down to about I-94 at E. Grange Ave.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the closure is to allow first responders to work at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 the victim was an adult man.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department and MCSO for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story.

