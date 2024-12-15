Man from Oak Creek dies, Franklin woman severely injured in I-94 crash Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — A man, 46, from Oak Creek died in a car crash on I-94 Saturday evening and a woman, 55, from Franklin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused a full freeway shutdown in the southbound lanes lasting about four hours.

According to a release by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a luxury sedan driven by the Oak Creek man was stopped in the median of the interstate, and when it tried to quickly enter traffic and moved across multiple lanes. The sedan hit another vehicle causing the sedan to crash into the outer retaining wall. After hitting the wall it bounced back into traffic and hit the median, where it came to a stop.

The man was unresponsive when a sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and the officer tried to revive him, but he was later declared dead. The woman was taken to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.

