Fans sing their hearts out and help write an impromptu song called The Summerfest Blues

To send off the Big Gig, Summerfest fans helped write a farewell song to mark the end of this year's festival.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 06, 2024

On the last day of Summerfest, I wanted to send of the Big Gig in a big way. So I brought out my guitar and had fans help me write a farewell to Summerfest song I'm calling The Summerfest Blues.

Fans help write impromptu song about Summerfest

