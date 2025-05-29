Fans envision hospitality, nightlife additions near American Family Field as redevelopment study to launch

MILWAUKEE — An outside firm will soon study the potential for commercial development around American Family Field, with the goal of transforming areas near the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium into vibrant, multi-use destinations.

"I'd love to see some hospitality. I'd love to see a hotel," said Andy Lange, a Brewers fan. "Love to see some bar activities and nightlife that complements what a Brewer's outing would do for you as a city. That'd be fantastic."

The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which is responsible for most improvement projects at the stadium, has put out a request for proposal to evaluate what types of development would work in the shadow of the stadium. That includes looking at the feasibility of developing mixed-use, entertainment or residential buildings.

The consultant will be tasked with reviewing potential site locations for development scenarios according to the RFP. Other duties include an infrastructure and environmental site assessments, a traffic and pedestrian anaylsis, and a parking impact analysis. The consultant will also have to take into account the I-94 expansion project.

The development study could lead to a district similar to the 'Titletown District' near Lambeau Field in Green Bay or the 'Deer District' surrounding Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

Lange believes such development could benefit the surrounding community and families.

"You've got a whole corridor of families and walkable schools and neighborhoods," he noted. "The more you can attract those families, which are your customers for baseball, right? So, or you can bring them into that fold. That's probably positive for us as a community."

Not all local residents are enthusiastic about potential changes. Bob Koehler, who lives in the nearby Story Hill neighborhood and enjoys walking to games, prefers the area remain as it is.

"This works since 1952. I don't really think it needs to be changed," Koehler said.

Koehler values the current game day experience around the ballpark.

"This is part of Milwaukee, and you're supposed to come and tailgate and have fun and, you know, short walk home or short ride home, and not that much of a traffic hassle," he said.

Cory Anders, who was visiting Milwaukee, suggested adding "more of the restaurant type situations, entertainment type things for people."

Part of the analysis will have to look at Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) arrangements and other partnerships to provide a recommendation supporting or opposing a potential payment in lieu of general property taxes for any development according to the RFP.

The report is required by state legislation passed two years ago to improve the stadium and must be completed by December this year. Proposals for the redevelopment study are due on June 10, and the ballpark district will meet on Friday.

