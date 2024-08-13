Milwaukee Brewers fans weigh in on potential new amenities at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The fan experience both inside and outside of American Family Field could be getting an upgrade in the near future.

The Milwaukee Brewers organization sent out an online survey where some fans could provide their feedback on several new amenities the organization is considering.

‘Brewers Bash’ would be a space for entertainment year-round outside of the stadium, similar to the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum.

Fans like Jeff and Toyoko thought it was a good idea and resembled the ‘Titletown District’ near Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

“The idea of what they did up in Green Bay really is exciting,” said Jeff. “If they could buy up some land or if they've got it, if they could do something like that for the Brewers, I think that would be great.”

Brewers fan Veronica also thought it was a good idea, calling it ‘money.’

These new concepts stem from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers's approval of a roughly $500 million funding plan for the stadium. That includes winterizing the stadium for concerts and events during the colder months of the year.

Fans also fielded questions about renovations inside the ballpark, like a new field-level lounge, getting them closer to the action, a theatre box for semi-private viewing, and ‘Brew HQ Social Patio,’ a standing-room-only area to socialize while watching the game.

The survey also included a premium parking option and an enhanced family zone.

“Make it fun for the kids to interact,” said Veronica. "Make it a family affair.“

She also said she’d like to see the games and experiences more affordable to help cater to all fans and their families.

Jeff also liked the idea of a better family zone at American Family Field.

“Anything you could enhance for the kids, I think, would be great because you want to keep the young people engaged in baseball and in the Brewers,” said Jeff.

Other fans TMJ4 News spoke to, like James Knowles, had their own ideas to make the game experience better, like more handicap accessibility.

“My brother himself is handicapped, and that's kind of one of the things that's holding him back from coming to the games: being able to go to the restroom safely without having to lay on the floor or use one of those baby tables that may not be big enough,” said James.

Seamus, who drives a shuttle for fans to and from the game off Blue Mound Rd., said he’d like to see a lane just for shuttles.

“Create a lane, entrance, and exit, just for shuttles, because we’ve got to go out the same way the cars do, and we’re packed full of people, and we’re stuck in traffic, especially for busy games,” said Seamus.

There’s no timetable as to when some of the new renovations discussed will roll out.

