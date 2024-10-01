Postseason baseball is back in Milwaukee!

Brewers fans are buzzing with excitement as the team starts its championship run Tuesday at American Family Field.

Watch: Baseball fans chat about the Brewers' odds.

Fans buzzing with excitement as Brewers prepare for postseason play

TMJ4's Tom Durian talked to fans Monday outside the Milwaukee Public Market to see who is ready for the Wildcard Series — and everyone had an opinion!

"So what are you thinking, is it going to be the Mets vs. Brewers?" Tom asked Chris Minerva, who is actually a Mets fan from Long Island.

TMJ4 Chris Minerva is a Mets fan.

"They're going to be pretty tired right, coming off another series," Minerva responded. "Our pitching rotation won't be good. They're playing a doubleheader today. It could be rough, it could be rough."

"I feel good about it," added Ben Eggebrecht, a Brewers fan.

TMJ4 Ben Eggebrecht is a Brewers fan.

"The 3 game series always makes me nervous. And with what happened last year with the Diamondbacks...I'd rather play the Mets."

Check out the full Wildcard Series schedule here.



