Brewers to play Game 1 of first round of postseason play Tuesday

The MLB announced that Games 1 and 2 of the Brewers first round of post season play on Tuesday, October 1st at 4:32 p.m. and Wednesday, October 2nd at 6:38 p.m.

Both games are part of the National League Wild Card Series and will be played at American Family Field.

If necessary, a Game 3 will be held Thursday, October 3rd at 7:38 p.m.

The Brewers' Wild Card opponent will on the results of a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. If the Braves and the Mets split, both teams and the Arizona Diamondbacks would finish the season with 89-73 records, leading to a tie-breaker that would result in the Mets returning to Milwaukee as the Number 6 seed.

If either the Mets or the Braves sweep, the wining team would receive the Number 5 seed, the Arizona Diamondbacks would receive the Number 6 seed and the loosing team would be eliminated from post-season contention.

Tickets are available now. Click here or call 414-902-4000 for the most up-to-date ticket availability. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets in advance of games.

