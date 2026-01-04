Fans brave the cold for day two of the US Olympic Trials at the Pettit Center

Fans lined up early in the cold Saturday morning, eagerly waiting for the doors to open for day two of the US Olympic Trials at the Pettit Center.

Beth Rhodehamel from Madison traveled to support her daughter, who is on the short track national team.

Rod Burks

"My daughter is on the short track national team, so I figured that I would get here when she's here, then I can sit by where she is on the ice and wave to her during the trials," Rhodehamel said.

Tamara Harvey from Plymouth was second in line, determined to beat both the elements and the crowd.

"We wanted to beat the elements; we were here eight years ago. It was great, we're not from here, we're from Plymouth. It's good to have, and we're ready to root on Team USA," Harvey said.

Brooke Gehring from Highland Park was looking forward to the experience.

"I like it. I like to enjoy stuff, so hopefully it's a fun experience," Gehring said.

Inside, fans were dancing and singing while waiting for the trials to start. It was a particularly nervous day for Debbie Bowe from Ocala, Florida, who flew in to watch her daughter, Brittany Bowe, qualify for her fourth Winter Olympics.

"So the experience, in my opinion, everyone is different. When they go to the line as a mother, your heart and your soul and your nerves all go to the line, and they we just offer it up to god, because he's in control of all," Bowe said.

Chase Pittman from Wauwatosa came prepared with a homemade sign and a matching hat made by her mother to support Brittany.

"Yep, the get up today. We were just prepping. I made this sign last night, and my mom has one too. She made the matching hat. So we are very excited to be here and support Brittny," Pittman said.

Jay Snyder described the unique energy of speed skating events.

"As excitement weighs the fives and the thousands is pure explosion because it's like bam and it's done, what happened, hey with the longer races you have time to develop, have a cup of coffee," Snyder said.

