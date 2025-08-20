MILWAUKEE — George Webb employees gear up and Brewers fans work up an appetite ahead of the George Webb burger giveaway tradition.

It’s too late to get a George Webb free burger voucher, but it’s not too late to get a free George Webb burger.

"There's something more special this time around, definitely, than there was in 2018. I feel it," said Melissa Medek, a business manager for George Webb.

On Wednesday, all 23 George Webb locations are rolling out the buns and beef to feed Brewers fans’ hunger for glory.

Watch: Fans are ready for free burgers as George Webb honors Brewers streak tradition

IT’S FINALLY HERE: What to know about George Webb Restaurants’ burger giveaway today

“It’s pretty rare to witness history,” said Brewers fan Ryan Fitzgerald. "I love it. Trying to buy more merchandise. Everyone's jumping on the bandwagon."

Ryan Fitzgerald and Bob Organ are lifelong fans who like to go to Kelly’s Bleachers to watch games when they can. They say they are excited to see the energy amp up this season.

“The ’87 run, I was here at Marquette, and we got to, you know, enjoy the winning streak at that point and some George Webb burgers back then,” said Brewers fan Bob Organ.

If you aren’t privy to the George Webb and Brewers lore, here’s a quick timeline:

In the 1940s, George Webb predicted the Brewers would win 12 games in a row.

He promised free burgers if it ever happened.

On April 19, 1987, the Brewers finally did it — fans scored nearly 170,000 free burgers.

In 2018, the team did it again, making free burgers a tradition.

Now in 2025, the tradition continues.



"I don't even remember us having to put out something on social media saying, ‘Hey, we ran out of vouchers,’ and for us to have to do that is just mind-boggling," said Medek.

Medek said the restaurant handed out 100,000 free burger vouchers last week. Even though they are gone, fans can still get a free burger at any location this afternoon.

"What better way to bring the two together? Go out and get a little free food and, you know, turn on your Brewer spirit," said Organ.

Anyone who shows up to one of the 23 George Webb locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today can get a burger for free — no voucher needed.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip