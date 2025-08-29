MILWAUKEE — The family of Kendra Sellers is demanding justice after the 43-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 outside her home near 21st and Brown Street.

TMJ4 Kendra Sellers, the 43-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 outside her home near 21st and Brown street.

Sellers was struck and killed late that night, just steps away from her home. Her family says the investigation has seen little progress, and they feel forgotten by investigators.

"It hurts, it hurts, it really hurts. I never thought it would hurt this bad," said Charles Sellers, Kendra's father.

TMJ4 Charles Sellers, Kendra's father.

The family is heartbroken and searching for answers, pleading with anyone in the community who knows the driver to come forward.

"Sad that someone could do this and leave her innocent body in the street like that and not stop," said Tanasha Quinn, Kendra's sister.

Watch: Family seeks answers after Milwaukee woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Family seeks answers after Milwaukee woman killed in hit-and-run crash

As loved ones gathered together, they shared how Kendra touched so many lives while trying to process the sudden loss.

"She loved helping people, she loved people, especially her grandchildren. She had six grandchildren and one son, and she was a dedicated mother," Quinn said. "She would go out, take the older people to pantries, take 'em dinner, take 'em food. She did a lot."

TMJ4 Tanasha Quinn, Kendra's sister.

Kendra's father and sister broke down during the interview, leaning on the support of family.

"What I miss now is her waking up in the morning and coming in my room," Charles Sellers said through tears.

The family says Kendra was alone when she was struck. There were no witnesses, no cameras, and a broken streetlight where she was hit. With frustration written across their faces, the family says they feel forgotten by investigators.

TMJ4 The family says Kendra was alone when she was struck. There were no witnesses, no cameras, and a broken streetlight where she was hit.

"We haven't heard from them since the incident," Quinn said. "Not once."

Milwaukee Police told TMJ4 via email that the investigation is ongoing and they're still looking for both the suspect and the vehicle involved.

"Somebody knows something…somebody knows something," Charles Sellers said.

TMJ4 TMJ4's Gideon Verdin met with Kendra's family at her home.

Kendra's family is urging anyone in the community with information to call Milwaukee Police or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

"It just needs to stop, period — these hit-and-runs," Quinn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip