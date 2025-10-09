KENOSHA — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Kenosha Tuesday night, and police have arrested the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

The crash happened near 85th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Family has identified the motorcyclist as Vincent Metz of Kenosha, who had purchased the motorcycle just 3 weeks ago.

Shannon Metz

"All there was was the motorcycle, which was probably the size of a suitcase laying in the street all mangled," neighbor, Jon Lyons said.

He came across the scene while on his evening walk.

Jon Lyons

Lyons witnessed the aftermath of the crash, including the arrival of Flight for Life.

"Saw Flight for Life on the ground, saw him get loaded up," Lyons said.

Family members say Metz is being treated at Froedtert Hospital with four broken bones in his neck, along with a broken collar bone, shoulder, knee and femur. They want the driver to be held accountable.

Watch: Family says 21-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kenosha hit-and-run crash just bought his bike

21-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kenosha hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

"When I was sitting over here, when I saw what was going on and I saw the motorcycle in the road, I just bowed my head and took a moment to pray. It actually made me cry," Lyons said.

Kenosha police say the woman who fled the scene is 40 years old. She was arrested and tested for a potential OWI. Court records reveal she was found guilty on an OWI in March of 2017. We are not naming her because she hasn't been charged.

The crash has left neighbors calling for stricter penalties for repeat OWI offenders.

"It does really make me upset, it just seems like the laws aren't as strict as they should be when it comes to that kind of stuff. You see people not just 2nd offense, you see third offense, 4th offense. There has to be something done more, I think, where they have to do more time where it's more punishable to them," Lyons said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, charges have been referred, and they're reviewing the details of the crash.

The family started this fundraiser to help Vincent recover.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

