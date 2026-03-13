MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man wanted for violating parole after clinging to the outside of a moving tow truck for several blocks on the city's south side Thursday morning. Family members identified the man as 35-year-old, Jonathan Otto.

Otto's mother, Tracy Broyld, is grieving the loss of her son.

"He's a dad, he's a brother. He's my oldest child. He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this," Broyld said.

Family reacts after Milwaukee officer shoots and kills man while clinging to moving truck

Neighbors near 15th and Grant Street reported hearing gunshots that morning. Dash camera footage captured by the Rios family showed the officer holding onto the tow truck's window as it moved through the area.

"His life was in danger, the cop, just for doing his job," Ana Rios, a witness, said.

Milwaukee police said the incident began when officers responded to the 1900 block of S 12th Street, looking for Otto, who was wanted for violating parole. Police said an officer attempted to get Otto out of the truck, but Otto sped away. The officer held on for multiple blocks, warning Otto that he would shoot if the truck did not stop. After Otto refused multiple commands, the officer shot and killed him.

Another officer was pursuing the truck from behind with lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the truck.

A second person was in the passenger seat and was not injured. They were taken to the hospital to be checked on.

Broyld questioned the officer's decision to use deadly force.

"I feel like he executed my son. Like, I mean, yes, he was fleeing, but absolutely, there was no reason to shoot him," Broyld said.

Broyld acknowledged that her son had a history of fleeing from police. Despite her grief, Broyld said she respects law enforcement but feels wronged by this outcome.

"He should have stopped. But again, it's in his record. He flees, and he alludes. He was scared; he didn't want to go back to prison," Broyld said. "I know officers are in danger every day. I don't disrespect the law, but I feel like the law disrespected my family.”

The officer who fired his weapon has more than 21 years of experience. He was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries and will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard for officer-involved shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

