Family of woman killed in hit-and-run reflects on grief as suspect in crash appears in court on other charges

MILWAUKEE — It's been a painful 57 days for the Fair family after their mother was killed in a car crash.

"I miss her,” Jazmen Fair said.

Jazmen’s mother, 70-year-old Beverly Fair, was hit by a speeding car on January 4 near 34th and Lloyd.

"It's been hard for me, but it's also been very difficult watching the rest of my family grieve,” Jazmen said.

Jazmen said a detective called her this weekend to tell her the suspect in her mom’s death had turned himself in.

“We can’t fully exhale yet. But it was just like we can start to breathe a little again,” Jazmen explained.

The suspect, who TMJ4 will not name until he is charged in the fatal crash, is in the Milwaukee County Jail. He appeared in court Monday morning on several other charges, and the state asked for a high cash bond to be set.

“The defendant’s willingness to repeat and repeat and repeat the same conduct and disregard all the requirements that law holders have to follow just puts the community at great risk,” a member of the District Attorney’s Office said in court.

Court records show the man has a history of fleeing from police. Investigators said he was being chased before Beverly was hit.

“So dangerous, so incredibly dangerous and reckless,” a member of the District Attorney’s Office said.

Search warrant records, which TMJ4 obtained, said police found evidence that the same 30-year-old man owned the car that hit Beverly.

He was also seen on surveillance video running from the crash.

Jazmen said the family never lost hope that police would find him.

“We have faith, you know, that God will work in our favor. We’ve been praying, praising God for the good things that have still been going on,” Jazmen said.

Now, they’re praying that charges come down soon for their mom’s death.

“This happened to us. We don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Jazmen said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney said in an email, “We anticipate this case being referred in by the Milwaukee Police Department tomorrow, and a decision concerning charges will be made in the next few days.”

