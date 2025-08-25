Family mourns Milwaukee teen shot and killed; 13-year-old in custody as homicides up 10% so far this year

MILWAUKEE, WI — MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Saturday night in Milwaukee, and a 13-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to Milwaukee Police.

Desmontae Burns was found fatally shot at a duplex near 12th and Concordia, police said.

Desmontae's Family

"We're gonna miss him, it's forever long live TaeTae, forever 16," said Imani Taylor, Burns' sister.

Family members are remembering Burns as a protector who cared deeply for others.

"Desmontae was a protector; he thought he was everyone's big brother, or big cousin," said Jennifer Young, Burns' aunt.

Police have not provided details about how the shooting occurred or the circumstances that led to the 13-year-old being taken into custody.

The death adds to Milwaukee's rising homicide count this year. According to data from Milwaukee Police, there have been 99 homicides so far this year — up 10% from the 90 homicides recorded at this time last year, but down 12% from 2023.

For Burns' family, those statistics have become a painful reality.

"Love on your loved ones, hold them close," Young said. "Just be safe, to these kids out here, they really need to be safe."

