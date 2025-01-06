Family identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police continue to look for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. near 34th and Lloyd.

Police say a driver was going north on N. 34th Street when they crashed with another driver who was traveling west on W. Lloyd.

The driver who was going North on N. 34th Street then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, two people in the car that was traveling west on Lloyd were rushed to the hospital. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries. The 70-year-old passenger died due to injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

On Sunday, family identified the 70-year-old victim as Beverly J. Fair.

Submitted Photo

"Our mom was truly a loving person, and everyone loved her. She lived a life of service and selflessness. She will be missed dearly," Fair's daughter, Shyla Deacon, wrote online.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses related to this unexpected loss.

Deacon also said her son, Beverly's grandson, was driving at the time of the crash. He is expected to recover from non life-threatening injuries.

Fair was a mother, wife and grandmother who "absolutely loved the Bucks, loved watching professional tennis and loved going on cruises," said Deacon.

Deacon also remembers her mom as a "woman of God who loved serving others."

Submitted Photo

Police are investigating the crash and anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip