Family, friends searching for justice after 39-year-old Milwaukee man killed

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee father was shot and killed while in his car early Monday morning, leaving family and friends searching for answers in what they call a senseless tragedy.

Lonnie Montgomery was fatally shot near the corner of 12th and North around 2:45 a.m. Police say someone opened fire into his vehicle, causing Montgomery to crash into a nearby sign. The 39-year-old died from gunshot wounds according to police.

Montgomery's girlfriend, Beatrice Williams, is struggling to process the loss.

"What happened to him, and I know a lot people say it, was really senseless," Williams said. "He cared about being loved and loving other people so in that instant what I'm being told about it. I didn't see it. It's heartbreaking."

Twanda Patin

Williams and friend Twanda Patin said Montgomery was preparing to drive for a ridesharing app when the shooting occurred.

The timing of Montgomery's death has added to his family's grief. He was just two days away from seeing his son turn one year old and would have celebrated his 40th birthday this week.

Twanda Patin Lonnie Montgomery and his son

Patin described Montgomery as her "safe place" and said they were working together on a book about love.

"I used to call him Safe," said Patin. "He said, why?" It's because he was like my safe place."

"He was like that voice of reason, and reckon, you know what I mean," Patin said.

Friends told TMJ4 Montgomery enjoyed poetry, hanging out with his son, nieces, and nephews, and was obsessed with the card game, Spades.

Williams told TMJ4 that Lonnie was friend to all and was very outgoing.

Montgomery's mother, Virginia Pierce, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"I won't get the chance to say hi to him, to hear his voice again and it hurts. It hurts me," Pierce said.

Twanda Patin Lonnie Montgomery and his mom, Virginia

"I'm out here pleading for whoever knows something to call the police and let them know whatever you know," Pierce said.

Several videos captured on social media show the aftermath of the incident which is why family and friends are urging anyone to come forward.

Patin plans to honor Montgomery's memory by finishing the book they planned to write together.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



