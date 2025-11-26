Families flock to see 71 beautifully decorated trees inside an iconic Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — For the 8th year in a row, Milwaukee's iconic Tripoli Shrine Center is welcoming the public inside for their annual Feztival of Trees.

The historic building showcases stunning architectural details and intricate artwork throughout its interior. But this Thanksgiving week, visitors have a special reason to explore: dozens of decorated Christmas trees filled with donated presents.

"This year we have 71 trees which is about a 20 percent increase over last year," said James Goodman, treasurer of the Tripoli Shrine Center.

The event operates as a raffle fundraiser supporting the temple's operational costs. Guests purchase raffle tickets and place them inside candy cane receptacles by their favorite trees, hoping to win both the tree and all the presents underneath it. Each tree is packed with dozens of presents ranging from Milwaukee Admirals merchandise to tool sets to musical instrument bundles, board games, and more. There's also a 50/50 raffle.

Goodman said the fundraiser serves a dual purpose beyond raising money.

"It opens up the temple for the community to see what Shriners are all about," Goodman said. "We thought it would be fun to do for the community, so we started it 7 years ago. This is our 8th, and it's been a very popular tradition here in Milwaukee."

The Tripoli Shrine Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopens Friday and Saturday for visitors to participate in the raffle and view the decorated trees.

