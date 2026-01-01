MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Intertribal Circle celebrated the return of their New Year's Eve powwow after a years-long absence, marking a significant revival of tradition for the Native American community.

The sober celebration brought together families and community members to welcome the new year through dance, music and cultural expression at the Tthigwe Gymnasium on the Wgema Campus. Andrew Ynnocencio of the Menominee Tribe attended with his daughter Esperanza, highlighting the intergenerational nature of the event.

Mike Beiermeister Esperanza and Andrew at the powwow

"This coming back means a lot to everybody here in the community, because they were kind of fading away — a lot of powwows — and this year we've had more powwows than we've had in many years," Ynnocencio said.

The powwow began with a grand entry led by veterans, including Rick House, a Oneida Tribe member who served in the Marine Corps. The ceremony honored those who have served and passed away while showcasing Native American traditions.

Mike Beiermeister Veterans led the grand entry at the powwow.

"The most important people about this powwow… they're watching — not a TV screen — they're watching from above. And we're here to demonstrate that we're still here," House said.

Mike Beiermeister Rick House

For Ynnocencio, sharing the experience with his daughter represents the continuation of cultural heritage across generations.

Watch: Families celebrate together as Milwaukee New Year's Eve powwow tradition returns

Families celebrate togetehr as Milwaukee's NYE powwow tradition returns

"It means the world to me — it really does — passing that culture, tradition, languages — you know, she speaks too, so, you know, that's a very important thing for us. Not to let that go," Ynnocencio said.

The celebration emphasized unity and cultural preservation, with participants from different tribes coming together.

"Everyone coming together and basically dancing together, intertribally, you know, and expressing themselves and who they are in a good way, you know, in a very good way," Ynnocencio said.

Mike Beiermeister New Year's Eve powwow

The Milwaukee Intertribal Circle revived the event after hearing community concerns about its absence. The free, public gathering aims to strengthen connections within Milwaukee's urban Native circle while providing a sober alternative for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The return of this tradition offers hope for the community's cultural continuity in the years ahead.

