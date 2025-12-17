Families and volunteers call Jewish Community Pantry 'a godsend' as demand surges before holidays

MILWAUKEE — For nearly 50 years, the Jewish Community Pantry has served as a lifeline for Milwaukee families, offering not just food, but dignity. Now, as the holidays approach, that mission matters more than ever.

The pantry on Milwaukee's North Side is experiencing unprecedented demand as rising costs and SNAP uncertainty push more families through its doors. The Hunger Task Force, which helps stock the pantry, says the need reflects broader economic pressures facing communities.

"Higher cost of food, the higher costs of utilities, the higher cost of housing — we still see that very high need in our communities across the board," said Jonathan Hansen with the Hunger Task Force.

The pantry operates like a grocery store, allowing families to shop and choose the food they need. For Fa'lesha Finch, who feeds a large family, the assistance makes a significant difference.

"It would have cost about… I'd say about $900 or more," Finch said.

"It's very helpful. It's a godsend," she added.

The pantry's approach emphasizes dignity and choice, values that guide its operations and volunteer efforts.

"People want the human dignity of being able to choose food… to not have to pick which meal they're having and which they're skipping," said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center.

Heidi Gould, director of the Jewish Community Pantry, said recent weeks have brought unprecedented demand.

"We had the busiest weeks we've ever had in 50 years of operation of this pantry over the past two weeks because of the SNAP crisis," Gould said.

Despite the challenges, pantry leaders remain committed to their mission of serving the broader Milwaukee community.

"This isn't the Jewish community's solution to Jewish hunger in Milwaukee. This is the Jewish community's solution to hunger in Milwaukee," Shapiro said.

The pantry operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations and volunteers are urgently needed as demand continues to rise.

