MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A federal agency has joined the investigation of lead in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now taking part in investigating the lead crisis inside MPS.

An EPA spokesperson, as early as this week, said federal inspectors have been inside MPS buildings to perform "visual lead paint and asbestos inspections."

In addition to the EPA being involved, TMJ4 has also learned the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been assisting in this investigation too.

We're told EPA inspectors are "providing technical assistance to the Milwaukee Health Department during its investigation of other Milwaukee Public Schools with similar ages, exposure patterns, and deteriorating lead-based paint."

Watch the exclusive report here:

EXCLUSIVE: Federal environmental agency now involved in Milwaukee Public Schools lead crisis

A spokesperson with the EPA said they've met with local and state health departments to discuss previous inspections done at MPS buildings.

Moving forward, the EPA will work with the Agency of Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to provide enforcement and compliance assistance.

Part of the EPA's function is enforcement, specifically enforcement for businesses or entities that are not complying with federal environmental laws. The EPA can provide notices of violations, but in most circumstances, we're told the agency prefers a cooperative approach like working with local and state agencies to clean up the situation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error